Frances BUTCHER

BUTCHER, Frances Age 82, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Frances was born April 10, 1938, to her late parents Roma and Gladys Ward. She is survived by her children, James (Kimberly) Butcher, Sharon (Dana) Turner, and Michael (Jody) Butcher; sister, Karen Trent; grandchildren, Jaime (Aaron) Oberding, Steven Lamb, Jason (Megan) Butcher, Saundra (Leo) Chang, Lillian Butcher, Eli Butcher; great-grandchildren, Aiden Oberding, Avery Oberding, Ryland Elam, Braylon Lamb, Jace Oberding, Jordyn Oberding, and Greyson Chang. Frances is preceded in death by her spouse, Jimmie Butcher; sisters, Nila and Roma. Frances was a devoted mother and grandmother. She loved watching her grandchildren playing sports. Visitation will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Woodhill Cemetery in Franklin, Ohio. Services to follow at 2 pm. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com for the Butcher family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Jun. 23, 2020.