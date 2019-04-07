Home

CALLAHAN, Frances Doris "Dot" 99, of Englewood, passed away Monday Apr. 1, 2019. She was born in Utica, New York on June 7, 1919 to Francis & Luella (Younghanz) Bastow. Doris was retired from the Montgomery County Courts and was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, in Englewood. Preceded in death by her husband, James J. Callahan, Jr., in 1980. Survived by her beloved son & daughter-in-law, James J., III & Patricia Callahan; several nieces, nephews, great nieces & nephews and many friends; her constant companion, her dog Midget. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1000 Wenger Rd., Englewood, OH 45322. Fr. Jim Seibert, celebrant. Interment Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, prior to the mass, at the church. Arrangements by the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, Dayton. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 7, 2019
