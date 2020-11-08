CASSON, Frances L.
Age 79, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Wednesday,
November 4, 2020, at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties
where she had been a patient for three days. She was born September 30, 1941, in Ripley County, Indiana, and graduated from Milan High School in Indiana. She moved to Ohio in 1964. Frances was a mother and homemaker, and helped her husband, Calvin, run the family heating and air conditioning business from 1972 to 1984. She also was a bookkeeper for Brown's Run County Club. She enjoyed trap shooting. Preceding her in death were her parents, Darrell Earl Palmer and
Lydia "Laverne" Schmaltz Palmer; her husband P. Calvin Casson in 2016; and one sister, Rickie McKitrick. She is survived by two sons, Roland E. Craft and P. Christopher (Myra) Casson; and many extended family and friends. Private services will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties
, 5940 Long Meadow Dr., Middletown, Ohio 45005 or the Middletown Sportsman's Club, 6943 Michael Rd., Middletown, Ohio 45042. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com
.