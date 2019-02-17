Services Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home 1002 East High Street Springfield , OH 45505 (937) 325-7353 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM South Charleston United Methodist Church Service 11:00 AM South Charleston United Methodist Church Burial 1:00 PM Pleasant Hill Cemetery New Concord , OH View Map Resources More Obituaries for Frances Culbertson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Frances Culbertson

CULBERTSON, Frances H. Age 92, passed from this earth, after a lengthy illness, February 10, 2019, at Sisters, in London, Ohio. She was born at her grandmother's home in Noble County, Ohio, August 30, 1926, on which was known to be the hottest day of the year. Her proud parents were William and Bessie Horton of Summerfield, Ohio. Frances was known throughout her life as Fran, Frannie, and Frances. She attended elementary and high school in Summerfield, and during this time she played the violin. She attended her senior year and graduated from New Concord High School and went on to attend and graduate from Muskingum College, in New Concord, Ohio, in 1948 with a major in elementary education. She played the piano while in college, and was a member of a sorority, the Wawyin Social Club. Fran met Wayne Culbertson while in college at a wedding rehearsal, and they were married at the New Concord United Methodist Church in 1948. Fran and Wayne had three children, Marcia, Marne, and Douglas. The children adored their mother and established many of their present values they learned from their mother, as she lived each day by "The Golden Rule." Frances had an enthusiastic passion for teaching, that was like no other, and it remained to be her life legacy. Fran taught at Linden Elementary for 3 years in Columbus, Ohio and 33 years in the elementary schools of the Southeastern School district in South Charleston, Ohio, in addition to substitute teaching for 5 years there. She loved teaching her 3rd graders, especially. She also taught Sunday School for 53 years at the New Concord United Methodist Church, Columbus Indianola United Methodist Church, and the South Charleston United Methodist Church, all in Ohio. Frances was active in the Monday Night Club, Martha Circle, United Methodist Women, Clark County 4 H program, Legion Auxiliary, Vesper Flower Club, Summer Bowling League, and South Charleston Exercise Class. Frances loved poetry, reading biographies and autobiographies, camp fires, fishing, cooking, baking, flower arranging, fixing communion for the church, and she was always the first one to reach out to help someone in need, or to send a card to extend her well wishes or support. She collected Campbell soup labels religiously and donated them to a worthy cause. Frances was compassionate, kind, and lived by her Christian faith. Frances was devoted to her beloved family beyond measure. The world is a smaller place now, with the absence of Frances in our lives, and she will be forever missed. Frances was preceded in death by her spouse and daughter Wayne and Marcia Culbertson, grandson Jon Simpson and son in law Tony Simpson, three brothers Warren (Betty, Erma), George (Donna), and John Horton, brother and sister in laws Bryan (Mary) Fawcett, Walter (Ruth) and Harry (Pegs) Culbertson. Survivors include daughter, Marne Simpson, and granddaughter, Katy Simpson of St Petersburg, Fl, son Doug (Hatsue) of Columbus, Ohio, and grandsons, Andreas (Catherine) of St Paul Minnesota, Christopher (Victoria) of Berlin, Germany, and Jonathan Culbertson of Hilliard, Ohio. Great grandchildren Jayla, Bryce, and Tylor Simpson of St Petersburg, Fl and Isaiah Culbertson of St Paul, Minnesota. Numerous beloved nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be Friday, Feb 22nd from 5p to 8p at the South Charleston United Methodist Church. Services will be Saturday February 23rd at 11am at the South Charleston United Methodist Church, with all invited to gather for a meal following the service, in remembrance of Frances. Burial will be February 24th Sunday at 1pm at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, in New Concord. Wayne and Marcia Culbertson will also be laid to rest with Frances at this time. The family would like to especially recognize Barbara Florence, Kathy McGrath, David Fawcett, and Wayne LaFaber for their faithful visits to see Frances, during her end of life journey. Your kindness will never be forgotten. Arrangements being made by Jones Kenney Zechman Funeral Home, Springfield, Ohio. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com. Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 17, 2019