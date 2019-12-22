|
DEPEW, Frances Age 87, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at The Woodlands of Hamilton. She was born on December 9, 1932 in Frankfort, Kentucky to the late Reuben and Ruby {Holman} Woodall. On October 27, 1951, Frances married Chester E. Depew in Harlan, Kentucky. They enjoyed almost 60 years of marriage, before Chester's passing on July, 26, 2011. Frances worked as a secretary for many years before retiring and enjoyed being with her family and friends. Chester and Frances loved spending time at their lake cabin in Dandridge, Tennessee. Frances is survived by her daughters; Deborah (Dan) Thomas, Teresa Kimble, Susan Boyd (Garry Day), Katie (Greg) Braswell; grandchildren Erick (Stacie) Depew, Lisa (Brian) Stewart-Teater, Joshua (Sarah) Kimble, Jason (Missy) Hounchell, Daniel Thomas II, Justin (Kate) Kimble, Kellie Barnhill, Nicholas (Ashley) Hounchell, Alex (Sonja) Barnhill, Adam (Madison) Boyd; great grandchildren Aisley (Dillon) Keller, Madyson Depew, Maggie Depew, Araya Depew, Malachi Gierzak, Simon Spears, Lilah Spears, Eliza Stewart, Oliver Stewart, Jude Stewart, Lucas Stewart, Jacob Kimble, Parker Kimble, MacKenzie Hounchell, Kendal Hounchell, Jackson Kimble, Jonah Kimble, Leland Hounchell, Jordyn Hounchell, Easton Boyd; great great-grandchildren Daxton Keller, Jennings Keller; best friend Joyce Blanton, sister in law Geneva Lainhart, niece Kim Hamilton, and her beloved cat Gracie. She was preceded in death by son Michael, brothers Donald Woodall and Steve Woodall. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 from 10am until 12pm, with a funeral service to follow, at the Rose Hill Funeral Home. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Vitas Hospice. Condolences for the family may be left at www.rosehillfunerals.com.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 22, 2019