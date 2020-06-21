Frances DERR

DERR, Frances Sylvia Sheridan Of Springfield, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Wooded Glen. Sylvia was born November 17, 1924, in Springfield, Ohio, to Oakland and Margaret (Doolan) McBee. She was a member of St. Teresa Church and the Springfield Country Club. Survivors include her husband, Arthur Derr; two children, Lynn (Jim) Richards of Cincinnati, OH and Stephen (Debra) Sheridan of Oak Brook, IL; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; Art's children, Dale (Pam) Derr and Terri (John) Gates; and Art's three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first- husband, Jack Sheridan in 1992; and two sisters, Janet Hyser and Sue Eifert. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 27 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Teresa Church. Burial of ashes will be held in St. Bernard Cemetery. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



