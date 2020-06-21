Frances DERR
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DERR, Frances Sylvia Sheridan Of Springfield, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Wooded Glen. Sylvia was born November 17, 1924, in Springfield, Ohio, to Oakland and Margaret (Doolan) McBee. She was a member of St. Teresa Church and the Springfield Country Club. Survivors include her husband, Arthur Derr; two children, Lynn (Jim) Richards of Cincinnati, OH and Stephen (Debra) Sheridan of Oak Brook, IL; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; Art's children, Dale (Pam) Derr and Terri (John) Gates; and Art's three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first- husband, Jack Sheridan in 1992; and two sisters, Janet Hyser and Sue Eifert. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 27 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Teresa Church. Burial of ashes will be held in St. Bernard Cemetery. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved