DEVINE (Deblin), Frances B. 92, passed away on May 22, 2019. She was a lifelong member of St.Paul Lutheran Church on Wayne Avenue and a proud Daytonian. Preceded in death by husband William J. "Jack" DeVine, survived by sister Dorothy Cannon, Columbus, OH; daughters Gail A. DeVine, Louisville, KY and Lynn A. DeVine, Reno, NV; granddaughter Camille Frances DeVine Carter, Dallas, TX; several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and friends. Special thanks to caregiver and friend Lisa Nordmeyer, the staff Mom cherished at the Sanctuary at Wilmington Place; and the exceptional staff at Miami Valley Hospital and for keeping Mom comfortable during her last days. Family will receive friends Tuesday May 28, 2019 from 12 Noon until time of services at 2 PM at Schlientz & Moore Funeral Home, 1632 Wayne Ave., Dayton, with funeral by her nephew Chaplain, Colonel, Paul Cannon, USAF (Ret) with burial to follow at Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. For those wishing condolences may be left at SchlientzandMoore.com Published in Dayton Daily News from May 25 to May 27, 2019