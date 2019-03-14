FIGG, Frances Age 77 of Trenton, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 11, 2019. Frances was born in London, Kentucky on June 5, 1941 to Robert and Nillie (nee Davenport) Lester. Frances is survived by her children, Gary (Lynn Columbo) Blackburn, Schalisa (Tom Sargero) Cole, Theresa (Albert) Harvey and Kimberly (Richard) Ausel; her grandchildren, AJ, Kevin, Laurel, Bethany, Aaron, Leslyann, Kale and Spencer; her great grandchildren, Leana, Landon, Ellieanah, Layla, Hollis and Hudson; and numerous other loving family members and friends. Frances was preceded in death by her parents; her eleven siblings; her husband of 10 years, Robert Figg; and the father of her children, Charles Blackburn. Visitation will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Funeral service starting at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Springdale Cemetery in Reily. The family would like to extend a special thanks to her loving family at Freedom Village, the 5th floor staff at Fort Hamilton Hospital and Dr. Thomas Sargero. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com. Published in Journal-News on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary