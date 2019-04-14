GATZULIS, Frances Christina Age 96 of Dayton, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Hearth and Home, Vandalia. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on March 18, 1923 the daughter of Calyton & Belledona (Courtney) Flory. She loved gardening and cooking Greek food for her family. She golfed for many years in the Ladies League at Homestead Golf Course. She is survived by her children John (Theresa) Gatzulis of Myrtle Beach, Dan (Diane) Gatzulis of Hudson, Ohio, Elaine Zile of Dayton and Cindy (Rob) Henderson of Vandalia; 9 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; sisters Bertie and Pauline; sister-in-law Earnestine "Tootsie" Hammermeister; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 63 years Steve Gatzulis in 2005; son-in-law William Zile; 2 brothers and 3 sisters. Frances was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend and will be missed by all who knew her. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 11:00 am 1:00 pm at the BLESSING- ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Frances memory to the , 2555 S. Dixie Dr., Suite 112, Dayton, Ohio 45409 or to Hospice of the Miami Valley, 46 N. Detroit St., Suite B, Xenia, Ohio 45385. Condolences may be made to the family at www.blessingfh.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary