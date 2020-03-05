|
GERHARDT, Frances L. 88 of New Port Richey,Fl passed away at home on Saturday, February 29th, surrounded by her loving family. She was originally from Springfield, Ohio where she met her husband, Robert and raised their 3 children. Prior to retirement she was a homemaker, worked in the banking industry, a Sunday school teacher and Shepard at her church. After retiring, they relocated to New Port Richey, where they enjoyed family, church and travel. Frances was preceded in death by her parents, Victor & Frances Clericus and her sister, Jane Baggett. She leaves behind her loving and devoted husband of 68 years, Robert, children: Betsy Sartor, Carolyn Newland (Charles) and Douglas Gerhardt (Nancy), grandchildren: Melanie Smith (Steven), Ryan Sartor (Jessica), Brett Newland (Kimberly) and Natalie Bare (Adam), great grandchildren: Kailyn, Landon, Logan & Chance. Services will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Trinity Memorial Gardens, Trinity, Fl. Visitation begins at 1pm followed by service at 2pm and a reception from 3-6pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to Gulfside Hospice or Trinity Presbyterian Church of Seven Springs.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 5, 2020