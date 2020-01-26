|
GERSTNER, Frances "Chuckie" Age 90, Beavercreek, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Trinity Community of Beavercreek. Fran was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on February 9, 1929 to the late Charles and Cecilia Fasbender. Fran graduated from Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati with a degree in Nursing. She was an operating room nurse, worked with pediatric patients, and later as a geriatric nurse. Fran loved gardening, travelling, shopping, crafting, and sewing. She was an animal lover, especially of cats. She was a selfless woman who was dedicated to her family. Fran was a caregiver and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Fran was loved by her family and will be dearly missed. In addition to her parents and siblings, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, Gilbert "Barney" Gerstner. Fran will be missed by her children, Ann (Ralph) Marburger, Susan (Jim) Pape, John (Sandy) Gerstner, and Nancy (Bill) Warner; grandchildren, Chris, Nick (Kelly), Erica (Brandon), Katie (Adam), Andrea, Jake, Sabrina, Jason (Kate), and Nicole; great-grandchildren, Avery, Emmett, Charlie, and Lillie; and many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 27, 2020 at the Church of the Incarnation, 7415 Far Hills Ave. Dayton, OH 45459 with Fr. Patrick L. Sloneker, Celebrant. Burial at a later date in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to your local Humane Society or the . Condolences may be shared at www.anderson-fh.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 26, 2020