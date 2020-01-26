Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
40 North Main Street
Springboro, OH 45066
937-748-6455
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:30 AM
The Church of the Incarnation
7415 Far Hills Ave.
Dayton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Gerstner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Gerstner


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Gerstner Obituary
GERSTNER, Frances "Chuckie" Age 90, Beavercreek, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Trinity Community of Beavercreek. Fran was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on February 9, 1929 to the late Charles and Cecilia Fasbender. Fran graduated from Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati with a degree in Nursing. She was an operating room nurse, worked with pediatric patients, and later as a geriatric nurse. Fran loved gardening, travelling, shopping, crafting, and sewing. She was an animal lover, especially of cats. She was a selfless woman who was dedicated to her family. Fran was a caregiver and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Fran was loved by her family and will be dearly missed. In addition to her parents and siblings, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, Gilbert "Barney" Gerstner. Fran will be missed by her children, Ann (Ralph) Marburger, Susan (Jim) Pape, John (Sandy) Gerstner, and Nancy (Bill) Warner; grandchildren, Chris, Nick (Kelly), Erica (Brandon), Katie (Adam), Andrea, Jake, Sabrina, Jason (Kate), and Nicole; great-grandchildren, Avery, Emmett, Charlie, and Lillie; and many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 27, 2020 at the Church of the Incarnation, 7415 Far Hills Ave. Dayton, OH 45459 with Fr. Patrick L. Sloneker, Celebrant. Burial at a later date in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to your local Humane Society or the . Condolences may be shared at www.anderson-fh.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -