|
|
HALL, Frances 92, of Panama City Beach, FL, formerly of Dayton, OH, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Frances was born July 12, 1927 in West Virginia, daughter of Earl and Sophia Henery. She retired from General Motors after years of service. Mrs. Hall was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great- grandmother. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Robert Lee; loving son Keith Thompson; daughter Linda Frances Lyons; daughter-in-law Loretta Thompson; sisters and brother. Frances is survived by son Danny Thompson; step-daughter Cassandra (Terry) Faurote; grandchildren Denise (David), Kim, Tonya, Tommy, Tracy, Doug and survived by many great-grandchildren and other family members. A Funeral Service will be held 12PM noon Thursday February 21, 2019 at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton OH 45415. The family will receive friends 10:30AM until time of service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The . Final resting place will be at Miami Valley Memory Gardens in Centerville, OH. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 17, 2019