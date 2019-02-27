|
|
HAMAN, Frances M. 93, of Dayton, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Ohio's . Frances retired from Citizens Federal Bank. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty years, Edward. Frances is survived by her daughters, Lorraine Haman of Dayton and Rosemary (Dennis) Mukai of Beavercreek; son, Daniel (Robin) of Wilmington; grandchildren, Nathan (Nancy) Bruno, Courtney (Charlie) Gilpin, Austin (fianc?e, Alli) Bruno, Jennifer (Chris) Beck, Michael (Kelsey) Mukai, and Jarod (fianc?e, Lydia) Haman; great grandchildren, McKenna and Kellan Beck and Benton and Eloise Mukai. Family will greet friends 6:00-8:00 pm on Wednesday, February 27th at Schlientz-Moore & Reis Life Celebrations, 1632 Wayne Ave., Dayton. Prayer Service will be held at 9:45 am on Thursday, February 28th at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 am on Thursday, February 28th at Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church, 2300 S. Smithville Rd, Dayton. Burial will be at Valley View Memory Gardens. If desired, contributions may be made in Frances' memory to Ohio's . Words of encouragement may be sent to www.reislegacycenter.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 27, 2019