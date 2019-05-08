HENRY, Frances P. 80, of Enon passed away on April 30, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Fran was born in Alexandria, Virginia on November 12, 1938 to the late Paul and Carrie Imogene (Kraemer) Parrish. Fran attended Greenon High School and Ohio University. On August 6, 1960 she married Dale Henry. Fran was a member of Enon United Methodist church for 67 years. Fran loved working with children. She taught second grade for five years, led a Girl Scout Troop of twenty four girls for three years, served as Cub Scout Den Leader for twelve boys, taught Sunday School and Bible School for over twenty five years, and babysat her grandchildren for seventeen years. She is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband and two sisters: Martha Bloom of Alexandria, VA and Betty Betscher of Enon, OH. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Lisa (Jeff) Hunter of Buffalo Creek, CO; a son and daughter-in-law: David (Brandi) Henry of Miamisburg, OH; a sister and brother-in-law, Nancy (Larry) Grube; grandchildren: Evan Hunter, Milan (Hunter) Black, Camryn Henry, and Parker Henry; several nieces and nephews as well as numerous extended family, friends and neighbors who will miss her dearly. A graveside funeral service will be held on Sat, May 11, 2019 at 10:30 AM in the Enon Cemetery with Rev. Chris Farmer officiating. Family and friends may also pay their respects on Friday, May 10, 2019 at a visitation held at Adkins Funeral Home, Enon, OH from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A memorial tribute may be made to Enon United Methodist Church, in lieu of flowers. www.adkinsfunerals.com Published in Springfield News Sun on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary