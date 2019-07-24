KIGAR, Frances 86, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 21,2019, surrounded by her loving family. Fran was a member of Faith Church, fka St Paul's Church where she served many years as the financial secretary, elder and faithful follower of Jesus Christ. Fran was born in 1930, the youngest child of William Henry Craig and Dorothy (Mueller) Craig. She was preceded in death by her parents and older brothers William Craig (Ruth), and Donald Craig (Lois, deceased, Thelma) and son Scott. She married her high school sweetheart, W. Lowell Kigar on September 8, 1951 and experienced 51 full years together before he passed away in 2002. They became the proud parents of four sons, Craig Kigar (Nova), Scott Kigar (deceased), (Jane), Kurtis Kigar (Kim), Kent Kigar (Bernadette). They had four grandchildren, Stacey Kigar (Tim Dohm), Elizabeth Kigar, Kristopher Kigar (Kelsey), Kyle Kigar and 2 great-grandchildren, Kolton and Kasen Kigar. In 1951 she graduated from the original Hamilton Big Blue. She was inducted into the Hamilton Sports Hall of Fame for Softball and won the Hamilton All City Bowling Tournament. Her favorite sport was tennis, which she played several times a week well into her 70's. She was an avid bridge player and enjoyed playing and winning at her clubs, whose members she loved, partners and opponents alike. Frances's celebration of life will be held at Faith Church at 1877 Millville Ave. at 3:00 on Saturday July 27, 2019 and officiated by Pastor Jeremy Pruett and Rev. Hubbs. In Lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to Faith Church or . www.browndawsonflick.com Published in Journal-News on July 24, 2019