KRAMER, Frances Elizabeth Age 91, a long time resident of Riverside, Ohio passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Ohio Masonic Home. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on April 23, 1928. Frances is preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, George W. Kramer, her parents, seven brothers and one sister. She is survived by her son, Gregory John Frederick; a niece, Wanda Jerrell; nephews, David, Fred and Albert Scott Devlin. Frances is also survived by her very dear friends and caregivers, Janet and Jim Coleman and family. She worked many years at Kramer's Screw Products. She was President of the Democratic Club of Riverside, President of AARP, Belmont Patterson Chapter, Past Worthy Matron of Beaver Valley O.E.S. Chapter #570, Past High Priestess of Bara Court, LOSONA and Past Worthy High Priestess of Dayton Shrine #13, White Shrine of Jerusalem. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road with Reverend John Beers officiating. Friends will be received at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Interment will be in Harshman Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com