Frances LAWTON
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LAWTON, Frances Jean "Jean" Frances Jean Lawton "Jean" born in Birmingham, Alabama, May 22, 1938, passed away June 25, 2020, in South Carolina. Mrs. Lawton was predeceased by her husband, Tom Lawton; parents, Frank and Ruby Prachar and brother, Charles Hodges. She is survived by her sisters, Betty Smith and Peggy Martz; daughters, Debbie Batta (Bob), Penny Tipps (Robert Grossi), Tami Tipps O'Donnell, Polly Kesig (Derek); grandchildren, Christina Whitley, Jillian Solinger, Ali Ernst, and Charlie O'Donnell and six Great-Grandchildren. Jean and her husband were the former owner/operators of The Pines Pet Cemetery in Lebanon, Ohio. Tom and Jean Lawton lived on Brays Island, South Carolina, at the time of their deaths. A memorial service will be held at The Pines Pet Cemetery at a date to be determined. Special thanks to Emily Martin and Katie Scherer from Roper Hospice for the professional and kind care provided to Jean. Memorial contributions may be made to Roper Hospice, 676 Wando Park Blvd., Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, 29464. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME
611 ROBERT SMALLS PKWY
Beaufort, SC 29906-9070
(843) 524-7144
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved