LEONARD, Frances J. Age 93 of Dayton, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 at her home. She was born February 27, 1926 in Port Townsend, Washington, the daughter of the late William and Elsie (Young) Butler. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, John E. Leonard; daughter, Barbara Ann (Leonard) Mahaney; as well as her 9 siblings: Fostine Talltree, Betty Butler Walker, Ernie Butler, Charlie Butler, Jimmy Butler, Alice Kalashian, Melvin "Baby Melvin" Butler, Tommy Butler and Bill Butler. Frances is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline Leonard; grandchildren, Bryan Mahaney (Sandra), Kristine Lawwill (Micheal); as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Frances was one of the oldest surviving members of the Puyallup Tribe of Indians in Tacoma, Washington. Private family service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Ohio's .
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 1, 2019