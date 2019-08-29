|
LOVELY, Frances 71, of Middletown, died on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at her home. She was born on October 6, 1947 in Jackson, Kentucky to parents Dexter and Dixie (Oaks) Howard. Frances had worked as a bank teller for First Financial Bank and also worked at the American Legion Post #218. She is survived by her daughter, Marlinda (Jed) Duff; brother, Ernest (Jane) Howard; sisters, Sue Wills & Sharion Schwab; two grandchildren,Tiffany Lovely & Kelly Jo Bunn; two great grandchildren, Keegan David Phillips & Bentley Harris; as well as many other loving family & friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, John David Lovely and her parents. Funeral Service will be Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown, with Donnie Schwab officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10:00 - 11:00 at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 29, 2019