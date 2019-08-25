Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frances LYNCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances LYNCH


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances LYNCH Obituary
LYNCH, Frances L. Age 86, of Eaton, passed away August 19, 2019. She was born March 19, 1933 in Waynesville, Ohio to the late James J. and Eva (Fox) Gray. She enjoyed belonging to the "Red Hatters" in Eaton. In her earlier years Frances was a Den Mother for the Cub Scouts. She was preceded in death by her husband, Pastor Vernon "Buck" Lynch who preached at the Elizabethtown Church of God, and was also preceded in death by 2 sisters and 1 brother. Frances is survived by her children, Michael "Mike" Lynch, Lee (Kelly) Lynch, Hope Byrd; grandchildren, Brandon Lynch, Nikki and Chris Byrd, and brother, Vernon (Mary) Gray. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.