SCHOENUNG, Sr. Frances Mary A Sister of Notre Dame de Namur, born in Cincinnati, Ohio, died peacefully on February 8, 2020 at the age of 89, in the 69th year of her religious life. Her passing is mourned by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, her siblings Julie Reece, Jerry and Joseph Schoenung and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings Stanley, Martin, Raymond, Sr. Marguerite, SNDdeN (her twin), Hubert, Sr. Ruth, OSF, John and Thomas Schoenung. Sister's ministry in elementary education took her to Cincinnati, Dayton, and Columbus, Ohio. After her retirement Sister served in Notre Dame AmeriCorps and was a volunteer tutor at Corryville Catholic School. She joined the Ministry of Prayer at Mt. Notre Dame Health Center in 2012. The visitation took place on February 12th from 1:30- 2:45 at Mt. Notre Dame Health Center, 699 E. Columbia Ave, Cincinnati, OH (513-821-7448), followed by the Mass of Christian Burial and interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Retirement Fund of the Sisters of Notre Dame, 701 E. Columbia Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45215. Funeral arrangements: Spring Grove Funeral Homes, formerly Schmidt-Dhonau-Kucner Funeral Home. www.springgrove.org
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 13, 2020