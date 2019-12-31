|
ROACH (Dzazga), Frances Joy Passed away peacefully on December 29, 2019, at the Hospice Center in Dayton, Ohio, after a long illness. She was born April 27, 1940, in Brooklyn, NY, to Albert and Rose Dzazga. She lived in the Bronx, NY and moved to Dayton, Ohio, attending schools there and graduating from Fairview High School, class of 1958. Soon after, she married Charles Roach and moved to Englewood, Ohio where she lived for the next 54 years and raised her three children, Stephen, Lori and Susie. She was a fifth-grade teacher at Englewood Hills Elementary for 35 years where she loved helping children learn and appreciate their natural world. Her endless patience, kindness and sense of fairness left a lasting impression on many students, friends and family. She was always there to lend a hand to her neighbors and really anyone she thought needed help. She was an avid bridge player, reader, and loved to travel. She volunteered her time at the Schuster Center and tutored adults at the Brunner Literacy Center. She will be missed and forever loved by her son Stephen (Cyndi) Roach, daughter Lori Rayome, daughter Susie (Chip) Swanson, grandchildren Anthony (Auste), Donnie, Hannah, Joshua (Corinne), and Alex and great grandchildren Kamile, Jacob and Lillian. Visitation for family and friends will be TODAY, December 31, 2019 from 10:00 to noon at the Kindred Funeral Home located at 400 Union Road, Englewood, Ohio. A graveside service will be on Thursday, January 2nd, at Riverview Cemetery at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Brunner Literacy Center, or volunteer your time at the non-profit of your choice. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 31, 2019