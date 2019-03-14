|
|
ROWLEY, Frances R. 83, of Dayton, passed away Monday, Mar. 11, 2019. She was born to Leo & Frances Fullenkamp on July 8, 1935 in Ft. Recovery, Ohio. Frances was a member of Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church since 1961 and a longtime member of V.F.W. #6560 Ladies Auxiliary. Preceded in death by her husband, John F. Rowley, Jr., 10 siblings, son-in-law, Jim Roberts, grandson, Jimmy Roberts. Frances was a loving mother to: John, Tina Roberts, Daniel, Catherine Overholser, Ambrose (Kathy), Patrick, Mary, Angela Bell (Donald), Barbara Nohacs (Stephan), Clarence (Erin) & David; grandchildren, Erin Collins, Amanda Joyce (Jerry), Jennifer Rowley, Carolyn Ballein (Eric), Danielle McLaughlin (Anthony), Jessica Cole, David Overholser (Sarah), Randy Overholser, Brad Rowley (Jessica), Brent Rowley (Britney), Zebulon Bell, Arlington Bell, Leo Bell, Leona Bell, Therese Bell, Vincent Bell, Johnathan Nohacs, Benjamin Nohacs, Eleanor Rowley, Wyatt Rowley, Karlie Rowley & Nathan Rowley; great grandchildren, McKinnley, Darrell, Trey, Lottie, Cameron, Anastasia, Dylan, Justice, Savannah, Halley, Tyler, Preston & Emerson; brother- in-law, Clarence Harrison; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Click (Edward), Connie Fullenkamp & Mary Kay Fullenkamp; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives & many friends. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019 at Queen of Martyrs Church, 4134 Cedar Ridge Rd., Dayton, OH 45414. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Queen of Martyrs Conference of St. Vincent de Paul. Arrangements by GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, Dayton. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 14, 2019