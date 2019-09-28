|
SCHWINDEMAN (Bittner), Frances T. Nov 25, 1920 - Sep 22, 2019 Of Hilton Head Island, SC passed away peacefully on Hilton Head Island SC on September 22 at the age of 98. Frances was the daughter of Walter and Frances Bittner of Buffalo, New York. Frances lived in Dayton Ohio for over 50 years where she was a Registered Nurse at St. Elizabeth Medical Center. Her husband James Lawrence Schwindeman was a building and swimming pool contractor. He was a Captain in the army working in logistics and spent 18 months at Iwo Jima during World War II. Frances raised their son and enjoyed Bridge club, bowling with the construction wives, was an avid gardener and was an active member of St Henry Catholic Church, particularly the parish Leisure Club. Frances enjoyed her time on the island where she moved with her son and family this January. She enjoyed field trips like bowling, dolphin cruise, Tybee Island tour, sitting on the bay dock, and dining around the island. She especially liked eating shrimp and lobster. Frances was preceded in death by her husband James Lawrence Schwindeman, her parents and sisters and brother. She is survived by her son, James Anthony Schwindeman (Rebecca) of Hilton Head Island, SC, and five grandchildren James, Paul, John, Lee Barnett and Mallory Patrie and 10 great grandchildren. The family will greet friends at St. Henry Catholic Church on Monday, September 30 from 10 AM to 11:00am with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00am. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Red Cross. Online condolences may be sent to www.westbrockfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019