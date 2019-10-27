|
SHIPLEY, Frances A. Age 67, of Waynesville, passed away Wed. Oct. 23, 2019 at her residence. A lifelong resident of the Miami Valley, Frances graduated from Julienne High School in 1970 and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics from Wright State University. She worked a combined 37 years for NCR, LensCrafters, Dorothy Lane Market, and PNC Bank. Extremely honest, good-hearted, quiet, and funny, Frances was incredibly giving to her husband, family, friends, and to those less fortunate. She loved animals, and especially caring for her beloved cats and feeding the birds and squirrels. She greatly enjoyed traveling with her husband to places that involved sightseeing and hiking. She especially enjoyed hiking trips to the Grand Canyon, Glacier National Park, Acadia National Park, and trails around the Great Lakes. She was preceded in death by her parents Oscar F. and Frances L. Rosenberger and one brother Cork Rosenberger. She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Steve; step-son Justin Shipley (Trisha); one brother Paul Rosenberger; and two sisters Eileen Bradley and Mary Lou (James) Morris. Private graveside services at Calvary Cemetery will be scheduled soon. Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville is serving the family. In lieu of flowers and in memory of Frances' lifelong love of animals, contributions may be made to SICSA via their website www.sicsa.org. Condolences at www.stubbsconner.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 27, 2019