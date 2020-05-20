|
|
SNODGRASS - GARRETT, Frances Karene Transitioned home Sunday, May 17, 2020. She was born October 14, 1947, to Louis Snodgrass and Pearlie Long in Springfield, OH. She was the oldest of 5 children. She attended Springfield. City schools. She was a professional nanny in both Springfield and Rhode Island. she is survived by 1 daughter; Pamela Ransome; 1 son; Miguel Martinez both of Springfield, 2 grandsons; Marcus Fisher and Marwan Snodgrass both of Springfield and 4 great grandchildren, 1 sister; Patrice (Rafael) Abdul Rahman of Seattle, WA;1 brother; Edward (Helen) Hawthorne of Huber Heights. OH, 1 aunt; Jocinta Holloway of Dayton, OH; 1 uncle; Robert Long of Springfield, OH. She is preceded in death by her parents, 1 son; William "Tony" Snodgrass, 2 brothers; James "Rail" Compton and Keith Compton and grandmother Juanita Long. Due to covid 19 restrictions, private services will be held. Memorial service at restored life ministries date to be announced. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 20, 2020