Frances STEPHENS
STEPHENS, Frances Mae Passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at age 90. Frances was a lifelong resident of Hamilton, OH. She attended Hamilton City Schools and was a member of West Side Christian Church, Hamilton. She was the daughter of George and Faye (Rose) Armbrust. On February 11, 1950, she was united in marriage to Joseph A. Stephens. They were devoted to each other for 55 years, until his death in September 2005. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Dale Armbrust and sister and brother-in-law, Georgie Ann and Terry Preston. She is survived by three sons, Randy Stephens (Rosanne), Richard Stephens (Paula), and Roby Stephens (Georgia); grandchildren, Jennifer Stephens, Elizabeth (John) Gadsby, Christopher (Rosa) Stephens, Kyle (Jessica) Stephens, Ryan Stephens, Sean Stephens, and Brent Stephens. She also leaves behind 5 great-grandchildren; two nieces, Terri Lynn (Tim) Deardorf and Valerie (Pat) Kenney; two great-nephews, Samuel and Nathan Kenney; sister-in-law, Sharon Armbrust and her devoted friend, Shelly Rice. Frances, a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend will be greatly missed. Due to COVID-19 concerns the family would like to extend an invitation for you to join us at a graveside service at Rose Hill Burial Park, Hamilton on Monday, August 3, 2020, at 11:00 am. There will be no visitation. We ask that you please wear a mask and practice social distancing. The grave site is located in Section 24. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to your favorite charity. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com

Published in Journal-News on Aug. 1, 2020.
