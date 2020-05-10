|
WEAVER, Frances 92, loving daughter, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away peacefully at Ohio Living Quaker Heights on May 7, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born in Chenoa, KY on April 23, 1928. She graduated from Henderson Settlement High School in Frakes, KY and Miami Jacobs Business College and ran Weaver Oil Co. with her husband Harvey Weaver for many years. Following Harvey's death she lived for several years in Cape Coral, Florida. She had a business doing electrolysis while there and enjoyed line dancing, tennis and beaching. Her favorite pastime of all was spending time with family and friends. She was preceded in death by husband Harvey Weaver and first husband Auburn Pridemore, father Millard Partin, mother Sarah Partin, brother Reverend Willie Lee Partin and wife Nellie, sister Eliza Frye and husband Cecil. Survived by her daughter Beverly Orosz (Robert), sister Dianne Kelley (Chris), grandson Justin Orosz, granddaughter Kristin Renk (Michael). Also survived by great grandchildren Gabe and Luke Renk and Kayden Orosz, nieces and nephews; Glenda (Leonard) Duffield, James Partin (Sue), Bill Frye (Pam), Gary Frye (Deb), Shannon Wilson (Ty), Lee Kelley (Cheri), and Jay Kelley (Jessica). She will be missed by all. Special thanks to nurses and personnel at Ohio Living Quaker Heights for their wonderful care and also to Hospice of the Miami Valley for their comfort and compassion in her final days. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 10 am until time of the Memorial Service at 11 am on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL, 5471 Far Hills Ave. at Rahn Rd. Dayton, OH 45429. Covid restrictions will be followed. Burial will be private. Contributions may be made to Hospice of the Miami Valley or Ohio Living Quaker Heights. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 10, 2020