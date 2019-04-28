WISHMEIER, "Joni" Frances L. 77, of Centerville, passed away April 24, 2019 after a brave battle with lung cancer. She was born April 4, 1942 in Century, Florida to the late Ollie S. and Jessie B. (Crawford) Rodgers. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Wishmeier, her sister, Pat Sampey, and her brother, James Rodgers. Joni was a wonderful mother to Ed (Cris) Peterson, Dave Huston, Jay (Sara) Huston, Joan (Tim) Cardoza; grandmother to numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Teddy Rodgers, Jan Williams, Debra Newman, and a host of nieces, nephews and many friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dayton Childrens or the Leukemia/Lymphoma Society. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Christs Church, 3370 Upper Bellbrook Rd., Bellbrook, OH from 4pm until 6pm, followed by a Celebration of Joni's life at 6pm. A special message may be left for the family at www.NewcomerDayton.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary