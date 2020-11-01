1/1
Frances YOUNG
YOUNG (Chamberlain), Frances Green

Frances Green Young (Chamberlain), 89, passed away October 25, 2020, at Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater, Florida, after a devastating bout with the COVID virus. She was known to most as

"Jeannie".

Jeannie spent her last year of life in Florida with her son,

Dr. Kerry Chamberlain, her

beloved daughter-in-law Linda, and her three grandsons

Theodore and great-granddaughter Elle Chamberlain and great-grandson Steele Chamberlain, Alexander and his wife Julie, and great-grandson's Brantley and Chase, and Kerry II and his wife Tara, and great-grandson Kerry III and great-granddaughter Summer. In Ohio, she is survived by her sister, Joanna Perschelli and nephew John MacDonald, her brother Seldon Brewer and nieces LeeAnn Brewer and Leslie Jo

Brewer, step-daughter Lisa (Rick) Perry and grandson's

Andrew and Richard and great-grandson Hunter.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Dr. Warren C. Young, Jr., her husband of 20 years, Eugene (Gene) Chamberlain, and her parents Carl and Lorena Brewer.

Jeannie was born in Menifee, Kentucky and after graduating from Frenchburg High School relocated with her parents to Middletown, Ohio. While married to Gene Chamberlain she was actively involved in their businesses, Prof's Confectionary, and their Cassano's Pizza King shop. While married to Dr. Warren C. Young they lived in Franklin, Ohio, and later moved to Lebanon. Jeannie enjoyed her many friends, her Christian faith, and her family. She will be missed by all.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 1, 2020.
