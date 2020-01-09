|
|
GROGAN, Francis Aloysius "Frank" Gently moved on to the next phase of his life on January 7, 2020. We could almost hear the joy and laughter as he was greeted by his wife Kathleen, his sons Patrick, Neil and Thomas and, and his siblings Mary and Jack. He is survived by his son Gerry (Kristin Grogan), daughters Anne (Mark Romer) and Kathy (Phil Crippen) and his thirteen grandchildren (their five spouses) and eight great grandchildren. Frank was born on April 30, 1927 in East Chester, New York and grew up in a close Irish and musically inclined family. He utilized his amazing singing voice to help his siblings win the Fred Mack Amateur Hour in NYC and then teamed up with his brother Joe to sing in nightclubs and resorts. Joe would enthrall the crowd with his smooth piano playing while Frank worked the crowd and mesmerized them with his golden tenor voice. In East Chester, Frank was the man to call if you wanted to have the National Anthem sung at your event. Later in life Frank would bring a tear to everyone's eyes when he would sing "Danny Boy" and "Ave Maria." Besides his music talents, Frank was a printer by trade and worked many years at McCall's before working various other roles including housing inspector, volunteer fireman and finally in retirement at the Kohl's men's department. During World War II, he proudly served in the US Navy. He never shied away from hard work and he showed his perseverance to everyone around him by getting knocked down more than a few times but always getting up to fight another day. Through all these hardships, Frank was a simple man with simple pleasures. He did not have or cherish many worldly possessions but valued his family, playing the piano, laughter, a good handshake and his beloved Yankees and NY Giants. The greatest gift Frank brought to this world was when he married Kathleen and created a remarkable sense of family that will live on for generations. He was the epitome of a grandfather who was an ever-present figure at his grandchildren's sporting events, graduations and weddings (of course singing at them as well). He was, and will continue to be, their number one supporter and so proud of each and every one of them. He lived his best life and we will greatly miss his presence. We welcome you to join us to celebrate his life on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. Leonard Faith Community located at 8100 Clyo Road in Centerville, OH 45458. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with a funeral mass starting at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation to The Benevolent Fund at St. Leonard's, who cared for him with such love and kindness. Condolences may be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. Slainte Frank. Online condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 9, 2020