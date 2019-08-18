|
KICK, Sr., Francis R. Age 77, of Centerville, Ohio passed away on June 22, 2019. Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Fran was born in Buffalo, New York on October 22, 1941, the middle son of the late Francis ("Frank") P. Kick and Gertrude (nee Fredricks) Kick and brother of deceased Fred (Cynthia) and Jerry (Dona). His father owned a local sporting goods store, and Fran grew up engaging in many athletic pursuits, especially baseball. He was a formidable player for Cleveland Hill High School, pitching no-hitters and earning an invitation to play in the minor leaguesan offer he turned down to pursue an engineering degree from the University of Buffalo. Upon graduation, he joined General Motors and became an expert in engine production. In 1979, he moved his family to Dayton and took on the challenge of re-tooling a former Frigidaire plant to produce diesel engines. Fran oversaw the operation as Superintendent Master Mechanic until his retirement in 2000, commanding respect for his technical expertise, pragmatic "can-do" attitude, and leadership. As demand for diesel engines fell in the 1990s, Fran's final assignment was to shut down the production line he had helped create, and his work at the plant had come full circle. Fran is survived by his wife of 55 years Patty and their three children Fran Jr. (Judy), Mitch (Kathleen), and Lisa (Steve) Gardner. Together, Fran and Patty built a beautiful life together, characterized by faith, family, and dear friends. They supported their children in numerous school activities, serving as Centerville High School Band Booster fundraising chairs to support a trip to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 1981 and Band Booster Presidents the following year. Together with Patty, Fran designed and built two homes, the second of which provided years of service as home base for the extended family and an annual gathering spot for the holidays. The couple enjoyed dancing, dining, and traveling together, with memorable trips to Hilton Head, Europe, Mexico, Hawaii, and destinations to visit with family. Fran and Patty renewed their wedding vows on their 50th anniversary, and their love continued to burn brightly to the end. Fran was an avid racquetball player, and he always enjoyed working with his hands and tools to make the world a better place. He loved nature and enjoyed planting trees, mowing acres of grass with his bush hog, and using his tractor to move countless stones across their Springboro property. Over the years, he took pride in identifying numerous improvement projects in his grown children's homes and enjoyed making a difference as a visiting handyman. As the projects took longer and longer to accomplish, each of his family members could see the effects of dementia and Alzheimer's take hold. Fran will be fondly remembered by his immediate family, his eight loving grandchildren (Anna, Austin, and Payton Kick; Nicholas, Colin, and Brandon Kick; and Grace and Grant Gardner), his nieces and nephews, and many dear friends. A celebration of Fran's life will be held on December 28, 2019 at St. Leonard Chapel, 8100 Clyo Road, Centerville, Ohio. Visitation will be held at 10:00 am with a memorial mass at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, kindly make a memorial contribution to the Miami Valley Chapter, 31 West Whipp Road Dayton, OH 45459 or Hospice of the Miami Valley, 46 North Detroit Street, Suite B, Xenia, OH 45385.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019