More Obituaries for Francis MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis MILLER

Francis MILLER Obituary
MILLER, Francis A. Age 93, of Fairfield passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at his home. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on September 14, 1926, the son of Frank and Ruth (Bowman) Miller and was a 1944 graduate of Hamilton Catholic High School. Mr. Miller was a veteran of the United States Navy. He was a member of St. Julie Billiart Church. Survivors include two children, Karen Rice and Jon (Patti) Miller both of Fairfield; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a brother, James (Diane) Miller. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Julie Billiart Church at-a-later-date. Zettler Funeral Home is serving the family. Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on May 19, 2020
