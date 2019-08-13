|
OREHOWSKY, Francis M. "Ski" USAF CMSgt. (Ret.) Francis M. "Ski" Orehowsky, age 86 of Fairborn, passed away Saturday August 10, 2019. He was born February 3, 1933 in Lilly, PA, the son of the late Michael F. and Anna (Zavada) Orehowsky. Francis served his country in the US Air Force in the audio visual and communications field, including 14 years at the White House and Camp David and was able to travel the world. He retired from the Air Force at the rank of Chief Master Sergeant and followed with employment in civil service at Wright-Patterson AFB, retiring after over 45 years of combined federal service. His hobbies included polka dancing, woodworking, and he was a longtime member of the American Czechoslovakian Club on Valley St. in Dayton. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia Orehowsky; and a son, Timothy Orehowsky. Survivors include his wife, Elisabeth; two children, Dawn Marie (James) Allison, Michael (Susan) Orehowsky; six grandchildren; a sister, Vivian Coy; brother, Fred (Linda) Orehowsky; as well as nieces, nephews, and other extended family. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday August 15, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday August 16, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at the Mary, Help of Christians Catholic Church, 954 N. Maple Ave., Fairborn, Father Thomas Nevels Celebrant. Inurnment with military honors will follow at the Calvary Cemetery, Dayton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation -or- the American Czechoslovakian Club -or- a . Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 13, 2019