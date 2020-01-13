Home

POWERED BY

Services
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-9443
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis SALYER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis SALYER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis SALYER Obituary
SALYER, Francis Age 88, of Middletown, Ohio passed away on Saturday January 11, 2020. Francis was born November 28, 1931 in Salyersville, KY to her late parents Shelby and Pricie Wallen. Francis is survived by daughters Lillian (Darrell) Godsey, Garnet Salyer, Peggy (Larry) Davis, Jean (Benny) Spencer, Wilma (Jimmy) Boone, Louise (Joe) White, Fredia (Eddie) Garner; and son Beauford "Sonny" Salyer; 24 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; and 9 great great grandchildren. Francis was preceded in death by her husband 35 years Beauford "Flint" Salyer and sister Gail (Charlie) Birchwell. Funeral service will be held at 1 pm on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Breitenbach-Anderson Funeral Home in Middletown. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 11 am until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Woodside Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-breitenbach.com for the Salyer family.
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -