SALYER, Francis Age 88, of Middletown, Ohio passed away on Saturday January 11, 2020. Francis was born November 28, 1931 in Salyersville, KY to her late parents Shelby and Pricie Wallen. Francis is survived by daughters Lillian (Darrell) Godsey, Garnet Salyer, Peggy (Larry) Davis, Jean (Benny) Spencer, Wilma (Jimmy) Boone, Louise (Joe) White, Fredia (Eddie) Garner; and son Beauford "Sonny" Salyer; 24 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; and 9 great great grandchildren. Francis was preceded in death by her husband 35 years Beauford "Flint" Salyer and sister Gail (Charlie) Birchwell. Funeral service will be held at 1 pm on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Breitenbach-Anderson Funeral Home in Middletown. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 11 am until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Woodside Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-breitenbach.com for the Salyer family.
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 13, 2020