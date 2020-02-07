|
|
SANKO, Francis Lyle "Frank" Age 72 of Xenia passed away on February 4, 2020. He was born in Dayton OH on September 26, 1947 to the late Stephen and Monetta Sanko. Left to cherish his memory are daughters, Stephanie (Dennis) Sallee and Sarah Dotson (Josh Holland), grandsons, Dylan, Mason, and Blake, brother, Stephen Sanko Jr. sister, Elizabeth Pinson and mother of his children, Linda Plattner. Along with his parents, he was also welcomed to heaven by his son-in-law, Jesse Dotson Jr. Frank proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War serving two tours of duty. His greatest accomplishment and bragging rights was being called "Dad" and "Papaw". His love of electronics, science fiction, sports and politics will always be remembered as well as his tremendous love for his family. Cremation arrangements handled by Glickler Funeral Home.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 7, 2020