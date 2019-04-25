WHITAKER, Francis K. Of Beavercreek, Ohio, went to meet her Lord and Savior while surrounded by her family on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the age of 88. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years J.C. Whitaker, her parents Lena and Leonard King of KY; sister Cora Reba Gibson and brother Julius King. She is survived by her children Leonard, Kenneth, and Jenna Whitaker; sisters Olvie Adkins and Nella Faye Taylor; sister-in-law Reba Whitaker; grandchildren David and Greg Watson, Barry and Jonathan Whitaker; great-grandchildren Brooke Watson, Hannah and Ellie Whitaker, and a host of nieces and nephews. Francis retired in 1980 as a GM supervisor after 22 years of employment. She was a member of Patterson Park Church and a member of the Beavercreek Eastern Star. She enjoyed gardening and was a fantastic cook. Francis loved people and enjoyed talking. Funeral service for Francis will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 12 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. in Beavercreek. Friends and family may call two hours prior to the service from 10 to 12 on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in honor of Francis to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary