ACHS, Frank James Age 68, of Kettering, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019. Frank was born on January 9, 1951 in Dayton, OH to the late Frank and Helen Achs and attended Fairmont East High School. He was devoted to God and fell asleep in the arms of love. Frank was preceded in death by his brother, David. He is survived by his wife, Jeana; daughter, Rachel; grandson, Sebastian; sister, Sheila. Special thank you to Crossroads Hospice team and Dayton Vineyard Church for their love and prayers. Private family services. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 8, 2019