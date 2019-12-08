Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frank ACHS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank ACHS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank ACHS Obituary
ACHS, Frank James Age 68, of Kettering, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019. Frank was born on January 9, 1951 in Dayton, OH to the late Frank and Helen Achs and attended Fairmont East High School. He was devoted to God and fell asleep in the arms of love. Frank was preceded in death by his brother, David. He is survived by his wife, Jeana; daughter, Rachel; grandson, Sebastian; sister, Sheila. Special thank you to Crossroads Hospice team and Dayton Vineyard Church for their love and prayers. Private family services. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -