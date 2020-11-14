1/1
Frank BROCK
1931 - 2020
BROCK, Frank

Age 89, of Hamilton passed away on November 10, 2020. He was born on September 6, 1931, as the 13th of 16 children in London, KY, to the late George and Rebecca Brock.

He is survived by his children, Kim (Douglas) Couch and

Sherry (David) Kurzner; grandchildren, Deanna (Jamie) Verdin, Alicia (Sam) Hewitt,

Angie (Nick) MacDonald,

Matthew (Ashley) Couch, Jena Kurzner, Carli (Travis) Allread, and Maggie (Andy) McGuffey; 12 great-grandchildren;

son-in-law, Donald Pfaff; numerous other family and friends.

Frank is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Marcia Pfaff; his first wife, Olene Brock, and his second wife, Karen Meyer Brock; and many of his siblings.

Visitation will be Monday, November 16, 2020, from 12 p.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at the Avance Funeral Home and Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd. Fairfield 45014.

Condolences may be offered at


www.avancefuneralhome.com



Published in Journal-News on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Avance Funeral Home and Crematory
NOV
16
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Avance Funeral Home and Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
4976 Winton Road
Fairfield, OH 45014
(513) 829-6257
