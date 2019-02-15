|
CARCATERRA, Frank J. 95, of Fairfield Twp., passed away at Tri County Extended Care on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. The son of Frank and Elvira Carcaterra was born in New York City on September 18, 1923. Frank served in the US Navy during WWII and was honorably discharged in 1946. He moved to Hamilton and married his beloved wife, Velma in September 1946. Frank and Velma celebrated 70 years of marriage before she passed in 2016. His survivors include his children, Karen Philabaum, Cheryl Hartmann, Frank (Jean) Carcaterra and Tina Carcaterra; grandchildren Kristie (Chris) Littler, Joseph Hartmann, Gina Carcaterra, Katie Carcaterra, Destiney Carcaterra and great grandchild Landon Lakes. Visitation will be Monday, February 18, 2019 at St. Julie Billiart Church from 9:30 AM till time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM. Entombment in Rose Hill Burial Park. Donations may be directed to Queen City Hospice, 4605 Duke Dr., Suite 200, Mason, OH 45040. Colligan Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 15, 2019