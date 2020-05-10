|
|
CARTWRIGHT, Sr., Frank Chance Died peacefully at home in Northridge, CA on April 26, 2020 with wife and family by his side. Frank was preceded in death by his parents John and Charlotte Cartwright, his brother, John Cartwright, beloved first wife Miriam (Wendel) Cartwright, son Steven Cartwright, stepson Steve Carpenter, and two sons-in-law. Frank was born in Greencastle, Indiana on May 21, 1927. He lived briefly in southern California but always called Greencastle home. Frank served our country stateside with the United States Air Force. He was a member of the American Legion Pacific Palisades Post for 75 continuous years. Frank married Miriam in 1952 in Dayton, OH. They had 6 children and moved to Kettering where they were active in the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic church and involved in many community programs. An artist, Frank made model airplanes and watercraft, honed his calligraphy skills, painted in ink, and designed his "LuvYa" logo. Frank's passion for graphic arts afforded him a long career in the printing business, working for Drury Printing and Kuhn's Printing. An athlete, Frank excelled in swimming, diving, golf, table tennis, bowling, and baseball. Frank volunteered hundreds of hours with the local Little League, coaching his two sons and dozens of youth. Widowed in 1978, Frank married Marilyn Carpenter in 1979 and embraced her grown children, making their collective an "even dozen!" During their marriage, they were deeply committed to David's UCC in Kettering where Frank served as an elder and provided great support and guidance to many in the community. In 2010, Frank and Marilyn moved to Northridge, CA and their new home at The Village at Northridge. As a writer, Frank was a regular contributor to the newsletter at The Village and, with the support of his family, published his memoirs "Stories of a Life Well Lived" in December 2019. Frank is survived by his wife of 41 years, Marilyn; his children Cathy Cartwright-Chow (wife Patricia); Mary Beth Shields (husband Barry), Nancy Cartwright, Frank Cartwright Jr. (wife Theresa), and Marsha Pate (husband E. Andrew deceased); 4 step-sons Jeffrey Carpenter (wife Barbara), Mark Carpenter (wife Lorraine), and David Carpenter (wife Elizabeth); 17 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and friends. Frank was well loved, blessed and grateful to the caregivers at The Village and the Hospice staff. A celebration of life will be in Dayton Ohio in the future. Contributions can be made to David's United Church of Christ, Kettering, OH.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 10, 2020