DOBIE, Frank E. 86, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 15, 2020. He was born on August 20, 1933, in Springfield, the son of the late Frank and Sylvia (Harris) Dobie. Frank is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Dorothy (Elliott) Dobie and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by an infant daughter, Diane Deon Dobie; brothers, Roger, Robert and Raymond and sisters, Margaret, Charlotte and Maude. Frank was a veteran in the United States Army, proudly serving during the Korean Conflict. He was a retired mechanic and was last employed by Hopkins Chevrolet. Graveside service only with military honors will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 1p.m. at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, 8350 W. National Rd. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 17, 2020