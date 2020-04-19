Home

Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH 45327
937-855-6969
Frank DUPPS
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Mary of The Assumption Catholic Parish
9579 Yankee Rd.
Springboro, OH
DUPPS, Sr., Frank N. "Hank" Age 75, of Germantown, OH, passed away, Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Kettering Hospital. He was born in Cincinnati, OH, on July 21, 1944, to Mary M. "Peg" (Norris) Dupps and the late John A. "Jack" Dupps, Sr. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 52 years, Robin M. (Weiss) Dupps; his 2 sons, Frank N. (Shelley) Dupps, Jr. and Matthew Dupps; his 4 grandchildren, Jack & Madeline Dupps and Abigail & Matthew Dupps; his 3 brothers, John A. (Patricia) Dupps, Jr., Mark A. Dupps, and David M. (Kim) Dupps; his 2 sisters, Maryann (James) Lyle and Ellen (Thomas) Kent; his brother-in-law, Thomas (Sherrie) Weiss; and numerous nieces and nephews. Hank was the Chief Operating Officer of The Dupps Company, a Fourth generation family owned manufacturer. He was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Parish. Hank was dedicated to his family and community. He was a preservationist, conservationist, philanthropist and humanitarian. He and his wife Robin have been involved in saving historic Germantown properties ~ including but not limited to the historic Covered Bridge, the Florentine Hotel, and the Germantown Historic Fire House. A Memorial Mass will be held at 1:00 pm on June 17th, 2020 at St. Mary of The Assumption Catholic Parish, 9579 Yankee Rd., Springboro, OH 45066, with Fr. James Manning, Celebrant. If desired memorial contributions may be made to Kettering Cancer Center at 3700 Southern Blvd., Kettering, OH 45429, Germantown Fire & EMS at 1 N. Plum St., Germantown, OH 45327, or to the Germantown Lions Club at 201 W. Market St., Germantown, OH 45327. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 19, 2020
