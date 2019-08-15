|
FANNIN, Frank Age 92, of Plainfield, IN and formerly of Springboro, OH; died Monday August 12, 2019 in Plainfield, IN. Frank was born in Barnetts Creek, KY on October 19, 1926 to Vencil and Donna (Rice) Fannin. Frank was formerly employed as a technician in the HVAC business for many years. He was a veteran of WW II serving in the US Navy; was 65 years member of Highland Masonic Lodge in Hillsboro, OH, the A.A.S.R Valley of Dayton, the A.A.O.N.M.S. Marching Patrol. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Mary Ellen Fannin; 5 brothers, Charles, Granville, Bryant, John, and Gerald; and a sister Mary. He is survived by 2 son, Jack St. Pierre and friend Emma Reif, Daryl (Jonie) St. Pierre; grandchildren, Michael St. Pierre, Cherine Salyer, Jodi St. Pierre, and Jason St. Pierre; several great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Phyllis Wells and Donna Martin. Funeral Services are 1pm Saturday August 17, 2019 at Anderson Funeral Home 40 North Main Street Springboro, OH. Burial will be in Miami Valley Memory Gardens with full military honors. Visitation will be Saturday from 11a to 1pm. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 15, 2019