FULTON, Frank L. 75, of South Charleston passed Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in his residence. He was born in Springfield on January 22, 1944, the son of the late Frank and Lula Fulton. Frank grew up with both his parents in the dairy business working for the P.D. Cosmos Milk Company and later the Lawson Milk Company. Frank went to work with Lawson's Milk Company after graduating from Springfield South High School in 1961. He worked for Lawson's Milk Company from 1961 to 1982. In 1984 he then started his own business, Fulton Distributors until 2005. Frank was a big fan of the Cincinnati Reds. He attended the South Charleston United Methodist Church. Survivors include his children, Bradley Fulton of Pitchin, Ohio, Amy Davis (Shawn Tesi) of London, Ohio and Holly (Dustin) Goodbar of South Charleston, Ohio; grandchildren, Courtney and Carmen Davis both of London, Ohio and Madison and Eli Goodbar of South Charleston, Ohio; one brother, Hugh (Joan) Fulton of Springfield and one sister, Kathryn McHale of Urbana, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; one son, Danny Fulton and one brother, Roger Fulton. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 5-8 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Frank's funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 10:30 am in the funeral home with Pastor Jeff Smalley officiating. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to the South Charleston United Methodist Church, 15 E. Jamestown St., South Charleston, Ohio 45368. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com