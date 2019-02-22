Home

Frank GEMMAKA Obituary
GEMMAKA, Frank T. 96, of New Carlisle, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019. He was born August 6, 1922, in Miamisburg, the son of the late George and Nellie Gemmaka. Frank was a U.S. Navy veteran serving during WWII and survived the sinking of the U.S.S. Chicago (CA-29) by Japanese aerial torpedos. He later retired from Frigidaire after 36 years. Frank is preceded in death by his wife of 47 years Vera J. Gemmaka; brother Walter S. Gemmaka; and sisters Hazel June Blankenship and Mary Williams. He is survived by his sons Jack L. Gemmaka and Jeffrey (Deborah) Gemmaka; daughters Beverly (Clayton) Combs and Sunny (Tim) Cornett; nine grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; nine great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. A gathering of family and friends will be Sunday from 2-4 PM in TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 22, 2019
