Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
(513) 738-1414
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Gillespie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Gillespie

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frank Gillespie Obituary
GILLESPIE, Frank Age 85 of Morgan Twp. passed away at Golden Years Nursing Center of Hamilton on Saturday, March 30, 2019. He was born in Hamilton, OH on September 22, 1933 the son of Noah R. and Gladys (Beard) Gillespie. He attended Ross Local Schools and graduated from Ross High School. On July 25, 1953, Frank married the love of his life Amanda Brock. Franklin served his country in the U.S. Army from December 2, 1954 to September 4, 1956. Frank was employed by Monsanto Port Plastics for 25 years and enjoyed farming the family farm. Frank attended Princeton Pike Church of God and was a loving father and devoted grandfather. Frank is survived by his wife of 65 years, Amanda (Brock) Gillespie of Hamilton; one daughter Melissa (Dave) Clark of Hamilton; two grandsons Casey and Brandon; two sisters-in-law MaeAnn (Tom) Dillinger and Ann (Bentle) Gillespie; along with a number of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, one sister Joy Schwab, one brother Jim Gillespie, and one brother-in-law Arthur Schwab. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Fairfield, OH 45014 on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 10:00 am until the time of funeral service at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow in Venice Cemetery. If desired, memorials may be made to The ALS Association. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now