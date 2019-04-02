GILLESPIE, Frank Age 85 of Morgan Twp. passed away at Golden Years Nursing Center of Hamilton on Saturday, March 30, 2019. He was born in Hamilton, OH on September 22, 1933 the son of Noah R. and Gladys (Beard) Gillespie. He attended Ross Local Schools and graduated from Ross High School. On July 25, 1953, Frank married the love of his life Amanda Brock. Franklin served his country in the U.S. Army from December 2, 1954 to September 4, 1956. Frank was employed by Monsanto Port Plastics for 25 years and enjoyed farming the family farm. Frank attended Princeton Pike Church of God and was a loving father and devoted grandfather. Frank is survived by his wife of 65 years, Amanda (Brock) Gillespie of Hamilton; one daughter Melissa (Dave) Clark of Hamilton; two grandsons Casey and Brandon; two sisters-in-law MaeAnn (Tom) Dillinger and Ann (Bentle) Gillespie; along with a number of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, one sister Joy Schwab, one brother Jim Gillespie, and one brother-in-law Arthur Schwab. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Fairfield, OH 45014 on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 10:00 am until the time of funeral service at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow in Venice Cemetery. If desired, memorials may be made to The ALS Association. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com Published in Journal-News on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary