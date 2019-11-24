Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank HENRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank HENRY


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank HENRY Obituary
HENRY, Frank E. 92, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019. He was born on October 28, 1927, in Madison County, Ohio, the son of the late John and Edna (Bowshier) Henry. Frank enjoyed working on race cars with his best friend Jack. He retired from International Harvester after over 30 years of service. He was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Reds and stock car racing. Frank also enjoyed playing euchre. He is survived by his two daughters: Jackie (Alan) Demory, and Dawn Green (Charles Blankenship), grandchildren: Jared (Shelby) Demory, Shelley (Damon) Reece, Nicole (Joey) Green, and Tom (Kathleen) Green; great grandchildren: Jared, Nyra, Mazie, Brooklyn, Cali, Londyn, Kayla, and Morgan; four great-great grandchildren, sisters: Cenis Mitch and Doris Byers; and multiple nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara Henry, sisters: Christina Lambert and Grace Kellough; and brother, John Henry. A celebration of his life will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be from 10:00 11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery. The family would like to invite those attending the service to wear their favorite sports team apparel. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
Download Now