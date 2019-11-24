|
HENRY, Frank E. 92, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019. He was born on October 28, 1927, in Madison County, Ohio, the son of the late John and Edna (Bowshier) Henry. Frank enjoyed working on race cars with his best friend Jack. He retired from International Harvester after over 30 years of service. He was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Reds and stock car racing. Frank also enjoyed playing euchre. He is survived by his two daughters: Jackie (Alan) Demory, and Dawn Green (Charles Blankenship), grandchildren: Jared (Shelby) Demory, Shelley (Damon) Reece, Nicole (Joey) Green, and Tom (Kathleen) Green; great grandchildren: Jared, Nyra, Mazie, Brooklyn, Cali, Londyn, Kayla, and Morgan; four great-great grandchildren, sisters: Cenis Mitch and Doris Byers; and multiple nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara Henry, sisters: Christina Lambert and Grace Kellough; and brother, John Henry. A celebration of his life will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be from 10:00 11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery. The family would like to invite those attending the service to wear their favorite sports team apparel. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 24, 2019