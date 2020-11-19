1/1
Frank HOBSON
1945 - 2020
HOBSON, Frank B.

"The Muffler Man or Hawk", age 75, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on November 10, 2020, after a short stay at

Hospice of Dayton. Frank

was born in Pelahatchie,

Mississippi, on May 9, 1945. Frank was a member of

Macedonia Missionary Baptist. He worked at Big Muffler for over 15 years, then for over 28 years he was the owner /operator of Hobson's Muffler Shop - one of the first African American Muffler Businesses in Dayton. Frank loved his family and had a reputation for being a very good friend. He was a quiet soft-spoken man. He was humorous and loved a good joke. He enjoyed simple pleasures, and was an avid fisherman. A public drive through visitation will be held from 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm, Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416. Please enter from Salem Ave. and exit at Parkway Dr. Final disposition:

Online condolences may be sent to the family at


www.thomasfunerals.com



Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
02:00 - 03:30 PM
Thomas Funeral Home - Dayton
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home - Dayton
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416
937-274-8777
